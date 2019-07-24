Reds start early, cruise to victory over the Brewers (AUDIO)

The Cincinnati Reds scored four runs in the first inning and five more in the fifth on their way to a 14-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, Jesse Winker homered and Phillip Ervin hit a three-run triple as the Reds built up a 9-0 lead.

Tanner Roark picked up his sixth win, giving up two runs over five innings, helping the Reds win three of their last four.

Manny Pina was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI for the Brewers. Zach Davies allowed seven runs in four-plus innings to take the loss, he fell to 8-3.

The Brewers are 9-19 against sub-.500 teams over the past month and a half but manager Craig Counsell said, “Who we’re playing doesn’t matter. You’ve got to play a good game to win.”

The Brewers will try to salvage the final game of the series this afternoon. Jhoulys Chacin gets the start for the Brewers. Lucas Sims gets the nod for Cincinnati.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell asked about the teams struggles against sub-.500 teams :18

AUDIO: Zach Davies on giving up 4-runs in the 1st inning :13