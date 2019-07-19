Republicans may attempt to override Evers veto

Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature may attempt an override of a partial veto by Governor Tony Evers. The Republican-controlled legislature passed a budget which included $90 million in local roads grants.

The Democratic governor vetoed that down to $75 million, in order to free up money for education. Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said some of that grant money could go to Milwaukee’s streetcar.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald tweeted that Evers is taking money from local roads “to fund Milwaukee’s trolley to nowhere” and called for a veto override. That would require a two thirds vote in the Senate and the Assembly. Any attempt would likely take place in the fall. Thompson said that the money will go out across the entire state.

