Sen. Majority Leader Fitzgerald opposes outside involvement in suggested line item veto

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is voicing his displeasure about comments from the state association of school boards in regards to the state budget.

The group laid out a method on Monday for Governor Evers to use the line item veto to increase school funding by 17 million dollars. Fitzgerald says the group is encouraging the governor to skirt legislative intent by offering up that suggestion.

Evers has until Friday to sign the budget, apply the line item veto, or veto it in its entirety.