Senator Baldwin says Dems need to step up against continued attacks against Affordable Care Act

The Trump administration and Democrats were in federal court on Tuesday delivering arguments in a case that challenges the Affordable Care Act.

Senator Tammy Baldwin says this is just more indication that President Trump doesn’t care about the healthcare for average Americans.

“He’s in court right now, trying to take people’s private health insurance away. And it would impact millions of Americans.”

Wisconsin had previously been a part of that lawsuit before Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul pulled Wisconsin out of the hearings. Baldwin says Republicans just can’t let the health care bill go.

“Whether it was the fight to repeal the Affordable Care Act, whether it was the administration’s various rules that have been put into place that weaken or sabotage the Affordable Care Act.”

Congressman Ron Kind says that half of all Wisconsinites could lose their health care coverage if the ACA is repealed and pre-existing conditions protections are lifted.