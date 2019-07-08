Sheboygan police search for vandal who burned Hmong Veterans Memorial

Sheboygan Police want to find the person responsible for starting a fire on the Hmong Veterans Memorial over the 4th of July Holiday.

Lieutenant Bill Adams says the damage is already repaired, but they still want to know who did it.

“Well any time somebody defaces any property, but especially something that has a lot of meaning to a community, it’s something that people care about. So we’re very interested to know who could have attempted to do damage to it, but fortunately it seems the damage is very minor.”

Adams says the damage appears to have been done with a lighter and fluid.

If you have any information, contact Sheboygan CrimeStoppers at 877-283-8436.