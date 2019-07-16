State Rep. Stuck calls for civility in Congress as she announces run for 8th District

A Fox Valley Democrat has announced her run for Congress.

Representative Amanda Stuck is the first Democrat to announce for the 8th District covering northeast Wisconsin. Stuck says she wants to help recreate a Congress that can work together without partisan division.

“I actually helped found a bipartisan caucus, one of only a handful at the state level, of millennial state legislators to really figure out how we can do a better job of working together across the aisle.”

Stuck says her time working multiple jobs while raising a family has given her an outside perspective on both Madison and Washington.

“As somebody who was a single mom 16 years ago, I know that families like mine are just tired of the games. They don’t have time for it.”

She will be running against incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher from Green Bay in the Eighth District.