Thames leads Brewers past Pirates

For the second straight day, Eric Thames led the Milwaukee Brewers to a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After a triple and home run on Saturday, Thames clubbed a solo shot in the eighth inning to push the Brewers to a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Zach Davies, who pitched 5 1/3 inning and was solid in a no-decision, drove in the Brewers other run with a RBI single in the fourth. His one run allowed was his fewest since throwing six scoreless innings at Minnesota on May 28th.

The home run by Thames came off of Kyle Crick in the seventh, his 12th of the season.

With Josh Hader unavailable, Matt Albers worked the ninth to save it for the Brewers.

The Brewers open a four-game series at Cincinnati against the Reds tonight. They start the day at 45-39, tied with the Chicago Cubs for the Central Division lead.

The Brewers send Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.94) to the mound in the series opener. It’s his fourth start of the season. Houser is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA as a starter for the Brewers this season.