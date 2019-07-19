Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Thousands without power in Madison following MG&E fire

Thousands without power in Madison following MG&E fire

By

Thousands of people are without power in Madison, following a power station fire. Initial reports had over 13,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without service due to a transformer explosion and fire at MG&E’s downtown Madison facility. A second fire occurred at a substation just south of downtown. Both fires were out by 9:00 and no one was injured.

Governor Tony Evers has closed state buildings due to the outage.

With high temperatures in the mid 90s today, the Kohl Center on the UW campus has been opened as a cooling center.

MG&E crews are working to restore power. A press conference is scheduled for 11:00.