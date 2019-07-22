Utility crews continue to restore power to northern and eastern Wisconsin after weekend storms

Utility crews have been steadily restoring power to homes in Central Wisconsin and the Fox Valley.

As of Monday morning, roughly 39,000 Wisconsin Public Service and 21,000 We Energies customers remain without power.

WPS spokesman Matt Cullen says anyone who is thinking of running a generator in their home should follow the instructions carefully.

“We remind them that it must be operated outdoors in a well ventilated area. A generator should never be operated indoors or it could lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide.

Cullen says that while crews have been working around the clock to get power restored, there are still plenty of places where damage remains.

“If they happen to encounter a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away from it, and make sure to report it to WPS or a law enforcement agency right away.”

Utility teams have come to the area from across the Midwest to help get power restored.