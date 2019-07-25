Utility crews nearing completion of storm damage reapir

Work is nearly complete to restore power to northern and central Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen says We Energies crews have been joining them at repair sites now that most of the work in the Fox Valley is complete.

“We certainly appreciate the patience that our customers have shown us, but especially in those hardest hit areas, the ones where we have seen extensive, very severe damage that was caused by storms.”

Cullen says WPS and We Energies have already restored power to over 250-thousand homes.

“We’re committed to working around the clock until every customer that has been affected by these storms has had their service restored to them.”

As of Wednesday night, around 6-thousand remain without power.

