Walker’s new job precludes run for office in 2022

It’s a new gig for Scott Walker. Walker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he has accepted a full time job running the conservative group Young America’s Foundation.

Walker lost his bid for a third term as governor to Democrat Tony Evers, and says his new job will preclude another run for that office, or for U.S. Senate. A post on the Young America’s Foundation website praises Walker. “Governor Walker courageously advanced freedom in a state that once was a “progressive” bastion. He championed right-to-work laws, right-to-life causes, and defended Wisconsin’s wage earners from over-reaching bureaucrats and tax collectors.”

Walker told the Journal Sentinel that he will not assume the presidency of the organization until 2021, when the current president steps down, and has committed to serve at least four years.

“I hope Scott Walker’s new employers in the D.C. area have a good contract with him,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler, who noted that Walker launched his campaign for president in 2014, after earlier saying his plan was to serve as governor for four more years. “I’m not even thinking about taking Walker off the list of potential Republican contenders for the 2022 Senate seat.”

Young America’s Foundation was founded in 1969. The group’s stated mission is “to educate and inspire young people on Traditional values, Limited Government, Judeo-Christian values, and Conservatism”