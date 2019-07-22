Wisconsin GOP legislators push for faster denials for asylum claims

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says he may have a solution for some of the problems at the border.

Johnson is one of nine senators who sent a letter to President Donald Trump — pushing for a new program. “Operation Safe Return” would rapidly speed up the asylum-seeking process to find the families that don’t have a valid legal claim, and return them to their home countries.

Johnson spoke about the plan on CNN Sunday morning.

“We have to start, from my standpoint, reduce that flow of people coming to this country and exploiting our broken asylum system.”

Republican congressman Glenn Grothman tells FOX6 in Milwaukee that he thinks speeding up the process is a good idea.

“The idea that we can go ahead and wait three or four years to decide if someone can be here is preposterous.”

Primitivo Torres with Voces de la Frontera tells FOX6 that he fears “Operation Safe Return” speeds the process up too quickly.

“They wouldn’t have time to gather evidence around their case.This is denying due process for these families, that is all this is. Instead of examining the cases, they’re trying to deport these people back.”

Torres advocates for an alternative to detention called “The Family Case Management Program.”