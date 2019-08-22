After shots fired outside his home, Milwaukee alderman condemns GOP inaction on guns

Milwaukee Alderman Cavalier Johnson says his 9-year-old son was traumatized when shots were fired just outside his home on the city’s north side on Tuesday. “He was fearful, and he had tears in his eyes, and he was afraid, because somebody decided to act recklessly with a gun,” the District 2 Alderman said during a press conference at City Hall Wednesday.

“He just turned 9 two weeks ago. He just got a brand new bike. And now he’s afraid to go outside and ride his bike, because somebody decided to go out and shoot guns in our neighborhood.”

And Johnson criticized Republicans in the legislature who, he said, have been unwilling to even consider actions to restrict access to guns by people who shouldn’t have them. “Our leaders in Madison, those who control the Assembly and the Senate, they continue to allow this to happen. They won’t try to do something different. Even though the vast majority of people in this state say that they want to see some different action.”

Johnson was home with his children when two shots were fired at around 5:00 PM Tuesday. No one was hit, but police found a bullet hole in his car and shell casings on his property.