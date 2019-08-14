Attorney General Kaul joins lawsuit against ‘dirty power rule’

Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced that Wisconsin is suing the federal Environmental Protection Agency over efforts to roll back Obama-era climate protections. In all, officials in 22 states argue the Trump administration’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule violates the federal Clean Air Act.

“Climate change is not only real; it’s a crisis,” said Kaul. “We’re only beginning to see its effects, including severe flooding and extreme temperatures. We can’t afford to wait for 20 years or a decade to take meaningful action. We need to step up now and to start responding to the climate crisis like our kids’ future depends on it—because it does.”

The Affordable Clean Energy plan eased carbon emission limits on fossil-fuel power plants proposed — but never implemented — during the Obama administration.