Attorneys for Cephus’ accusers say their clients have been threatened on social media

Lawyers for the two women who accused a Wisconsin Badger football player of rape say their clients are concerned for their safety due to social media backlash. Quintez Cephus was cleared by a jury of the charges and has rejoined the football team.

The lawyers are calling for an investigation into the school’s decision to reinstate Cephus after his acquittal. They say university officials should consider how their public comments might impact the two women and the student sexual assault survivors on the U-W campus. Social media posts have called for the rape, expulsion and even death of the women.