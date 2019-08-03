Back injury ends Eke’s basketball career at Marquette

Redshirt sophomore Ike Eke’s basketball career at Marquette has come to an end.

The redshirt sophomore has been dealing with a back injury, causing him pain for most of the last two years. Eke has had a pair of surgeries and an extensive evaluation process has determined that he is medically incapacitated to participate in basketball at the collegiate level. He missed each of t he 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with back injuries and underwent surgeries in January of 2018 and 2019.

The Lagos, Nigeria, native will remain enrolled at Marquette as he continues to pursue his bachelor’s degree.

Eke was a four-year letterwinner at University of Detroit Jesuit High School and a member of five-consecutive league championships and helped the team to the state title in 2015-16.