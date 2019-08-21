Badgers open up No. 19 in AP Top 25

The Wisconsin Badgers open the 2019 College Football season ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 initial Preseason Poll.

Ohio State was No. 5, Michigan was No. 7, Penn State is 15th, Michigan State 18th, Iowa is No. 20 and Nebraska 24th.

Taylor & Biadasz named preseason All-American

Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor and junior center Tyler Biadasz were named to the preseason A.P. All-America first team this week. They’re two of eight players from the Big Ten Conference to be named to the preseason list.

Wisconsin adds to 2020 recruiting class

The Wisconsin Badgers secured the 14th member of their 2020 recruiting class this week.

Outside linebacker/defensive end prospect Aaron Witt from Winona, Minnesota, flipped from Iowa to Wisconsin, giving the Badgers an oral commitment on Monday.

Witt initially committed to Minnesota but changed his mind and moved to the Hawkeyes. The 6’5, 230 pounder also had offers from Oregon State and Iowa State.