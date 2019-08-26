Badgers start season with Coan at quarterback

The Wisconsin Badgers will open the 2019 College Football season with junior Jack Coan as the teams starting quarterback.

Coan is the only quarterback on the roster to have a start under his belt. He started four games and played in 11 and was the most consistent quarterback during the teams training camp.

“I thought he improved in a lot of different (areas),” head coach Paul Chryst said. “He’s got a better understanding of himself, of our offense, of what teams are doing. I like the progress he has made.”

Freshman Graham Mertz and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf are listed as co-No. 2’s on the depth chart, which was released on Sunday.

In 2018, Coan completed 56 of 93 attempts (60.2%) for 515 yards. He threw five touchdown passes and was intercepted three times. His best start came against Purdue when he led the Badgers to a 47-44 come-from-behind win in triple overtime. In that game, he completed 16 of 24 for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Coan also finished the season by completing 6 of 11 for 73 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a touchdown in a 35-3 Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami.

The Badgers open the 2019 season at South Florida on Friday night.