Brewers drop third straight, falling further behind in wild card race

Yadier Molina hit two home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

Miles Mikolas struck out 10 without a walk to earn the win for St. Louis, which has now won 15 of its last 18 games.

The game was delayed in the seventh inning for nine minutes after the Brewers got caught by a pop-up shower while the roof was open.

Yasmani Grandal drew the Brewers to within 4-3 in the eighth inning, clubbing a two-run homer. But when the Brewers couldn’t draw even, manager Craig Counsell went to rookie Devin Williams in the 9th, instead of closer Josh Hader. The Cardinals tacked on two more in the ninth to make it 6-3.

The Brewers put two runners aboard in the bottom of the 9th and for a brief moment looked like they might tie the game. But Hernan Perez sent a fly ball to the wall in right field to end the contest.

Starter Adrian Houser worked five innings before leaving with left hip discomfort. Counsell said the discomfort started in the second inning and continued through the fifth. Tied 1-1 at the time, the Brewers decided that was it for Houser.

The Brewers playoff chances are fading with every loss. They fell 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second wildcard spot. They dropped to 6 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the Central Division race.

The two teams wrap up their series with an afternoon game today. Jordan Lyles (8-8, 4.69 ERA) goes for the Brewers. The Cardinals go with their ace, Jack Flaherty (8-6, 3.32).