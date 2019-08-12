Brewers open 2020 season at home against the Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2020 Major League Baseball season against the rival Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 26 at Miller Park. After taking Friday off, the two teams will wrap up the series on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. The St. Louis Cardinals then comes to town for three games to complete the six-game home stand.

Next season will mark the eighth time in the last nine years that the team will open the regular season at Miller Park and the second time that they will begin a campaign against the Cubs.

The Brewers will enjoy three off days on Friday next year, including back-to-back weeks to open the season.

The Brewers will take on the American League East in Interleague play, starting with a three-game set against the New York Yankees at Miller Park from May 19-21. The slate also features a home matchup with Toronto, June 22-24, road matchups with the Boston Red Sox June 5-7, and Baltimore September 11-13. They’ll face Tampa Bay in a home and home series, May 30-31 at Tropicana Field and July 7-8 at Miller Park.

The Brewers longest homestand of the season will take place in May, when they will play nine games in ten days against the Yankees (May 19-21), Cubs (May 22-24) and the Giants (May 26-28).

The team’s longest road trip will take place in April with nine games in 10 days against the New York Mets (April 17-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (April 21-24) and Colorado Rockies (April 24-26).

The will close out the 2020 regular-season schedule with a trip to St. Louis and San Francisco.