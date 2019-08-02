Brewers pen falters again, lose to Oakland 5-3

For the second time in three days Josh Hader gave up a game winning home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Thursday afternoon in Oakland.

Milwaukee got a very strong performance from starting pitcher Chase Anderson, who allowed one run over six innings. The Brewers built up a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth, when Hader walked the leadoff man and gave up a two-run home run to Matt Chapman. It was the third straight appearance for Hader, who allowed a game winning home run Tuesday night.

Despite losing two of three games in the series, the Brewers received good starting pitching. Adrian Houser, Jordan Lyles and Anderson allowed three runs over 16 innings. The Brewers scored just nine runs in the series and thirteen in their last four games.

On Friday the Brewers open a three game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Brewers enter play two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Zach Davies will pitch against Jose Quintana.