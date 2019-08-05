Brewers swept by Cubs, offense struggles

The Milwaukee Brewers got solo home runs from Christian Yelich and Trent Grisham, but that was about it. The Brewers fell to the Chicago Cubs 7-2 at Wrigley Field, getting swept in the three game series.

The Brewers managed to score just five runs in the three games, stretching their losing streak to four games. They’ve now scored just 14 runs in the first six games of their nine game road trip. They went 4 of 38 with runners in scoring position in the six games, 2 for 17 against the Cubs.

Grisham led the Brewers offensively, collecting the first three hits of his Major League career.

Yu Darvish held the Brewers to one run in five innings to secure the victory. The Cubs bullpen did the rest.

The loss goes to Adrian Hauser, who allowed four runs in five innings.

Milwaukee now trails the first place Cubs by four games in the National League Central. They’re also 2 1/2 games out of the wild-card chase.

The Brewers wrap up the road trip with the first of three games in Pittsburgh against the struggling Pirates on Monday night.