Bucks announce 2019-20 regular season schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks will open the 2019-20 season on October 24 against the Houston Rockets in Houston. They’ll play their home opener two nights later (Oct. 26) at Fiserv Forum against the Miami Heat.

The Bucks will play a total of 24 games on national television (ABC, ESPN and TNT) this season. That’s up 18 from 2018-19. The list of national games includes Christmas Day at Philadelphia.

The previously announced NBA Paris Game 2020 between the Bucks and Charlotte Hornets, the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in Paris, will tip-off at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 24, from AccorHotels Arena.

The Los Angeles Lakers lead the way in national TV appearances with 31. Golden State has the second-most with 30. The Rockets are third with 26, the Celtics are fourth with 25 while the Bucks and Sixers are next with 24.

The All-Star break will begin Feb. 14 with the 2020 All-Star game on Feb. 16 in Chicago. The league will be on a break with no games from Feb. 14-19. Every team will have at least seven days off.