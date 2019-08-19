Cephus rejoins Wisconsin football team

Earlier today, the University of Wisconsin revealed that Quintez Cephus has been reinstated as a student, allowing him to return to school. As anticipated, Cephus has also officially rejoined the football program. A statement from UW-Athletics said they are working through eligibility issues with Cephus before he can participate in a game.

The statement continued by saying, UW Athletics takes allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously. We know that sexual assault and sexual harassment have profound impacts on college campuses.

“We have a robust educational program around sexual misconduct in place for our student-athletes and we will continue those efforts going forward,” Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said.