‘Cold blooded killer’ sentenced to 15 years in drunk driving death

A man convicted in a fatal crash in Green County has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Nathan Leopold of Janesville killed David Leck of Juda on Highway 11 two years ago. Leck’s granddaughter tearfully testified at Leopold’s sentencing hearing Wednesday.

“I stared at him and he stared back. I saw nothing. No remorse, nothing. I saw a cold blooded killer.”

Leopold had marijuana and alcohol in his system after the crash. He’s already done time for running over jogger Aimee Kubler in Dane County in 2002.

in court on Wednesday, he apologized for “causing so much pain” to Leck’s family. “I accept responsibility for what I’ve done.”

