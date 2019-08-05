Crosby returns with exhibition games set to begin

After missing the first couple of weeks of training camp, Green Bay Packers veteran kicker Mason Crosby (calf) has been cleared to return to practice. Crosby started the season on the non-football injury list.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Crosby has been kicking on his own and doesn’t expect there to be any limitations.

Crosby said it was his kicking leg that bothered him, but he had no pain when kicking. He said the issue came when he would try to run.

King sidelined with hamstring

Cornerback Kevin King was on the sidelines for the Packers 1 hour, 18 minute workout on Sunday. After finishing last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, King is sidelined by a hamstring injury again.

LaFleur said he didn’t think this injury had anything to do with the one he had last year, but he didn’t sound optimistic. The coach said they’ll know more on King in the coming days.

Tony Brown is expected to fill in as a starter in the teams nickel defense, along with Jaire Alexander and Tramon Williams. With five weeks to go before the season opener, it’s expected that Alexander and Williams would start in the base defense, until King returns.