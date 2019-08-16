DNR developing cleanup plan for fugitive’s bunker

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is in the process of developing a cleanup plan, for a bunker used by a fugitive for three years. The bunker was a quarter of a mile into the Ice Age Trail in Marathon County. People are being asked to stay away from the area.

The bunker used by 44-year-old Jeremiah Button included a bicycle powered generator and solar panels, an antenna for TV, a supply of non-perishable food and a makeshift stove. Investigators believe Button made trips to a local landfill for most supplies.

Button is facing charges in Portage County, including first-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

A tip led investigators to Button’s hideout in the Town of Ringle. He’s currently being held in the Portage County jail.