Downtown Madison shooting ruled accidental

A woman shot Wednesday afternoon in the heart of downtown Madison was the victim of an accident. The woman’s name has not been released. Madison Police said she is in her 40’s and is in stable condition. Investigators said the woman was getting into an SUV on the 200 block of State Street, to accept a ride from someone she knows when the gun went off.

The driver of the SUV, Francis Kimani, has been arrested and will face a charge of negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. State Street reopened before 4:30 p.m.

WIBA

