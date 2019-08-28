Duffys talk about resignation decision on Fox News

Northern Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning, talking about his decision to resign from his House seat next month.

“Someone else can save America . . . I’m going to take a break,” the 7th District Republican told the hosts of the conservative network’s morning show. “I might come back to politics. I don’t know what I’m going to do, it’s just at this time, I need to take a moment and make sure Rachel and I and this baby are healthy and are doing well.”

Campos-Duffy, who is a Fox News contributor, talked about the challenges of being a congressional wife. “It’s a really tough thing to do. It’s tough to do with two kids, it’s really tough with nine. And we’ve always been looking for signs, and this was a sign. It’s not the only reason, it’s just and indication of the bandwidth is getting really tight here, and at some point you have to put your family first.”

Governor Tony Evers will call for a special election to fill the seat, and his office is reviewing potential dates for that. The 7th has been safely Republican since redistricting by the Republican-controlled legislature in 2011, but Duffy claimed it will be a challenge for the party. “If we get outspent two-to-one, it could be challenging, but I think with this seat and the love for President Trump and conservative policies that have grown our economy, I think we’re going to hold the seat. But it will be a raucous race.”