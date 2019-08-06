Evers and Democrats to propose Medicaid legislation

Wisconsin Democrats say they’re going to introduce bills to accept more federal funding for Medicaid and expand Badgercare. It’s a provision that was taken out of Governor Tony Evers budget by Republicans earlier this year.

Evers said this proposed legislation will give Republicans a chance to make things right.

“We know the Legislature did not listen to the people of Wisconsin. That they did not listen when folks called or sent emails or showed up. Now they have an opportunity to fix that.”

Democrats say the state is losing out on funding that already belongs to Wisconsin, and that accepting federal dollars will save the state $320 million over the next two years. The proposal is unlikely to advance in the Republican-controlled legislature.