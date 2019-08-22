Evers pick to lead DHS gets Senate committee approval

Another appointee of Governor Tony Evers has gotten committee approval. Andrea Palm has headed the state the Department of Health Services since Evers appointed her in January. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services voted to approve the appointment.

Palm has been criticized by some Republicans for hiring Nicole Safar, a former vice president at Planned Parenthood, as a deputy in DHS.

Earlier this month another Senate committee approved Evers’ appointment of Craig Thompson – who’s also been criticized by Republicans – to head the Department of Transportation. Both could be approved later this month by the full state Senate, although Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has not confirmed when that might happen.