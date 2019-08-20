Evers requests disaster declaration

Governor Tony Evers is requesting a federal disaster declaration, for areas of Wisconsin that were impacted by tornadoes and flooding last month. Evers sent a letter to President Trump requesting a federal disaster declaration for 18 counties and two tribes Monday.

Damage assessments from a series of severe storms which moved across parts of western and northern Wisconsin July 18 through 20, have put the losses at more than $19.5 half million. If the declaration is forthcoming, it would help communities recover some costs, but wouldn’t do anything for business owners or homeowners.

Evers is requesting the federal disaster declaration for Barron, Clark, Forest, La Crosse, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Portage, Rusk, Shawano, Vernon, Waupaca, and Wood counties and for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.