Evers & utility officials break ground on Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar farm

Governor Tony Evers and officials from Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric broke ground Thursday at the site of the Two Creeks Solar Park—the first large-scale solar facility in Wisconsin.

“This is a historic day for Wisconsin, as the Two Creeks solar project takes the next step in the process towards producing clean, sustainable energy for the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said.

Two Creeks is being built near the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant and developed by a subsidiary of Next Era Energy Resources. Next Era is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy and also owns the Point Beach plant.

“Our company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but we must do that while maintaining reliable and cost effective energy for customers. This project is another step along our path to a clean energy future,” said Tom Metcalf, President of Wisconsin Public Service.

Thanks to @GovEvers for helping us kick off construction on Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar facility. We’re proud to partner with @MGEMadison @nexteraenergy on Two Creeks Solar Park. The 150-megawatt project will produce enough clean energy to power more than 33,000 homes. pic.twitter.com/2NZUGIOXbE — WPS (@WIPublicService) August 22, 2019

Jeff Keebler is President and CEO of MG&E. “MG&E has set a goal of net zero carbon electricity by 2050, a goal shared by the state of Wisconsin and the governor. Two Creeks Solar is an important step towards achieving that goal. It is a cost effective clean energy, generated right here in Wisconsin,” Keebler said.

MGE broke ground today on our Two Creeks Solar project! It’s another step toward net-zero carbon electricity by 2050. The 150MW project in partnership w/ @WIPublicService & @nexteraenergy will deliver enough clean energy to power about 33,000 households: https://t.co/pnmkGvxJc7 pic.twitter.com/VBS0zb2HGb — MadisonGas&Electric (@MGEMadison) August 22, 2019

The completed project will have a half-million solar panels across 800 acres. The 150 megawatt project will produce enough energy to power more than 33 thousand homes. Construction will ramp up this fall and the project is expected on-line by the end of 2020.

