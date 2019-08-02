Ex-Badgers football player Quintez Cephus to testify at sexual assault trial on Friday

Former Badger football star Quintez Cephus testifies at his sexual assault trial today.

Cephus’ two accusers say they were too drunk to consent to sex that night in April of last year. Cephus maintains their encounter was consensual.

He’s testified that one of the accusers was dating teammate A-J Taylor, and told him “don’t tell A-J” as she objected to being photographed naked by another teammate, Danny Davis. Cephus testifies he saw Davis had his phone and urged him to take a photo of the women, which he now says he regrets.

Cephus says it was his first “threesome” and wanted Davis to come into his room. He also says one of his accusers asked him to choke her during sex, which he says he did not do.

He’s since been kicked off the football team, and left the university. The trial may go to closing arguments soon after Cephus’ testimony.