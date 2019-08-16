Farmers have concerns as state considers new permitting rules for livestock operations

Public hearings have begun on changing state regulations on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOS. Proposed changes to Wisconsin’s livestock facility siting regulations, known as ATCP51 include eliminating odor scoring, changing building setbacks standards and more opportunities for local governments to restrict farm expansion.

Peter Koles with the Wisconsin Towns Association supports the proposed changes. “The equipment has gotten bigger. So you have bigger equipment, more repetitive trips. And we need to take into account that impact on the roadways.”

Raymond Hansen of Wautoma chairs the Central Sands Water Coalition, and testified that where CAFO’s exist, water quality problems soon follow. John Holevoet with the Dairy Business Association said the proposed regulations won’t improve water quality. “If you think you’re going to get better water quality by pushing animal agriculture out, you’re wrong. What you’re going to be left with is probably as bad of an environmental situation, if not worse.”

Several dairy farmers told the hearing, which was held in Oshkosh on Friday, that the existing rule is better, and that changes allowing more local government oversight would defeat the purpose of having the statewide guidelines.

Larry Lee, Brownfield