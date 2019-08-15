Farmers need to work together during Chinese embargo, says head of soybean association

State agricultural leaders are looking to help farmers after China announced a full stoppage of agricultural imports.

Wisconsin Soybean Association director Bob Karls says he and his colleagues are already hard at work in the halls of Congress.

“Our legislators, our elected congresspersons and senators know the issues this causes us, they have talked to the administration.”

They aren’t hopeful right now. “There’s just many angles, and we don’t see it improving. We see things more or less going the opposite direction.”

Karls says they’re also keeping in contact with their farmers in Wisconsin and keeping an eye on them. He reminds farmers to check up on each other and find ways to help keep their stress down.

“We are concerned for some farmers that are having some stresses, and encourage them to talk to people. Mental health is far more important.

He says one bright side this season is that there’s expected to be a strong harvest, which means plenty of product coming this fall.