The first concrete panels for Foxconn’s LCD plant have gone up. After nearly a year of earth moving, storm water management work and temporary roads, the foundations are finished and what is called “vertical construction” is finally underway.

The plan is to have most of the enclosure done by the end of this year. Phase two of the huge project will be installing the machinery needed to make the L-C-D products, with the plant operational by the fourth quarter of next year.