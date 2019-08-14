Foxconn execs meet meet with Evers and legislative leaders

Wisconsin’s top elected officials met with Foxconn Technology Group executives on Wednesday. As for what they discussed, not much is known. A Foxconn spokeswoman issued a statement saying only that Foxconn Chairman Young Liu was meeting with Governor Tony Evers, state and local officials, and members of Wisconsin’s higher education community.

Evers’ spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, said Evers met separately with the Foxconn execs. She told the Wisconsin State Journal that Evers wants to build a relationship with Liu, who took over after former chairman Terry Gou decided to run for president in Taiwan.

I had the pleasure of welcoming the new Chairman and Vice-Chairman of #Foxconn to the state Capitol. Chairman Young Liu, Vice Chairman Dr. Jay Lee and @alansyeung reiterated Foxconn’s commitment to #Wisconsin and updated us on future plans. pic.twitter.com/XXxR7wnhll — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) August 14, 2019



Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted that he and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald met with Foxconn execs and got an update on the company’s future plans. He didn’t elaborate. Spokespeople for both lawmakers provided no additional details.