Freight rail service forums set for northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s UP

Northern Wisconsin businesses with a beef about freight rail service will have an opportunity to talk about it next week. State Senator Tom Tiffany (R-Minoqua), who represents the 12th District in northern Wisconsin, said inadequate, uncompetative service from Canadian National Railway is a problem for businesses in the region.

“But it also drives more traffic onto our roads, has an effect on our transportation infrastructure. There’s a number of harmful things that happen to us, as a result of not having good rail service,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany cited a specific example of a business that he said has been harmed by inadequate freight rail service.

“Johnson Timber operates the Park Falls paper mill which was recently closed. They have been citing these very high rates that they’ve been having to pay, and the lack of service. That has not helped them in being able to keep their doors open on that Park Falls paper mill. It is a perfect example of how this can do great harm to our economy in northern Wisconsin.”

Tiffany and state Senator Ed McBroom, who represents the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, have scheduled public forums that will allow residents and business people to voice their concerns. Those are on Monday in Marquette, Michigan and on Tuesday in Rhinelander.

A Canadian National spokesperson said railroad representatives will be attending, but have not been asked to participate.

