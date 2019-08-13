Georgia Pacific puts Green Bay expansion plans on hold

Georgia Pacific Corporation has put plans for a 458,000 square foot expansion at its Green Bay plant on hold. The Green Bay Planning Commission was scheduled to discuss the plans Monday night. The company sent a letter saying it decided to indefinitely postpone the project.

Georgia-Pacific wants the request held on file for possible future action, indicating the idea isn’t dead. The company was going to streamline its paper production process by adding equipment and buildings to the location on the banks of the Fox River.