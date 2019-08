The Dane County Sheriff’s Department has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of a boy killed in a farm accident. Eight-year-old Jefferson Rodriguez was killed one week ago when he was run over by a skid steer loader being operated by his father on a Town of Dane farm north of Madison.

Both father and son were recent immigrants from Nicaragua and have no other family in the area. The GoFundMe account was established to help with funeral expenses and to return his body to Nicaragua.