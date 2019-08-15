Hagedorn sworn in as Wisconsin Supreme Court justice

Brian Hagedorn is now officially the newest member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court after his investiture on Wednesday. Hagedorn said the judiciary is separate from the legislative and executive branches for a reason.

“The power to turn policy ideas into law. That’s not my job, that’s the legislative branch,” Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn said he’s worked in private law and with the other branches of the government, but those days are behind him. “In exercising my judicial power, my days of advocating for particular issues or clients are no more.”

Hagedorn was sworn in by outgoing Justice Michael Gableman. Hagedorn defeated Lisa Neubauer in the April elections for his seat on the court. He will now serve a 10 year term as a Justice.