Have a Family Communication Plan this school year

Send the kids to school with a Family Communication Plan. That’s a recommendation from Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management.

“A Family Communication Plan is very important, because it allows kids to have a list of emergency contact numbers so they know who to get in touch with, and how to get in conact with them in the event of an emergency.”

In addition to family members in the immediate area, there should be a contact for someone outside the area. And, “text first, talk later” is a good idea.

“Because a text message will almost always get through. It may not get through right away, it may be delayed a little bit, but you may have an easier time connecting through tex message than you would if you were to try and to place a voice call.”

Keep a copy of your emergency plan on file at your student’s school, and check out ReadyWisconsin’s website for sample communication plans. Beckett also says an emergency kit, with items like a flashlight, non-perishable food items and cash, is a great idea for college students.