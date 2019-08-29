Hiura leads Brewers to much needed win

Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on Wednesday.

Jordan Lyles allowed one run and struck out nine while pitching into the sixth to earn the victory. It’s his fourth win since joining the Brewers.

Josh Hader closed out the win with a six-out save, the 26th of the season and first since August 5th.

Kolton Wong had three of the Cardinals seven hits, including a shot home run off of Lyles.

The Brewers got to Cardinals starter and loser Jack Flaherty early, scoring once in each of the first two innings. Hiura drove in the first run with an rbi groundout.

Ryan Braun scored the second run on a sac fly by Orlando Arcia.

The Brewers increased their lead to 3-0 in the fourth when Hiura homered to left on a 3-0 pitch.

Junior Guerra got Yadier Molina to ground into a double-play to get out of trouble in the sixth. He also worked a perfect seventh before giving way to Hader.

Hader allowed a one-out double to Kolton Wong in the eighth but struck out Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna to get out of trouble. He needed just 9 pitches to retire the Cardinals in the 9th to preserve the win.

It ended a 3-game losing streak for the Brewers, who trail the division leading Cardinals by 5 1/2 games. they’re 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. After an off day Thursday, the Brewers will open a 3-game weekend series in Chicago against the Cubs.