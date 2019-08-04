Hiura named NL Rookie of the Month

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura was named the National League Rookie of the Month for July.

Hiura hit .355 (33-for-93) with 17 runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 18 RBI, 6 steals and a 1.127 OPS in 25 games. He led all Major League rookies in runs, hits, doubles, extra base hits (18), total bases (65), batting average, OBP (.429), SLG (.699) and OPS and tied Victor Robles (Wash) for the lead among rookies in steals in the month.

Hiura became the sixth player in franchise history to earn NL Rookie of the Month honors, joining Ben Sheets (June 2001), Scott Podsednik (August 2003), Prince Fielder (April 2006), Ryan Braun (June 2007), Ryan Braun (July 2007) and Casey McGehee (September 2009).

Hiura is hitting .370 (30-for-81) in his last 22 games. During that stretch, he has scored 15 runs, adding 17 extra-base hits, 17 RBI and a 1.174 OPS. During this span, Hiura leads the entire National League in doubles, extra-base hits, SLG (.728) and OPS. He is tied for the league lead in hits and ranks second in batting average and third in OBP (.446).