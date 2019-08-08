Hiura’s power leads Brewers to sweep of Pirates

Keston Hiura had two home runs and three RBI to help the Milwaukee Brewers knock off the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Hiura’s home runs were numbers 12 and 13 on the season. He broke out of a small slump that saw him hitting just .143 on the road trip.

Eric Thames drove in a pair of runs with a single in the third as the Brewers jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Lorenzo Cain extended the Brewers lead to 8-1 in the sixth with a two-run single.

Junior Guerra tossed two scoreless innings in relief of Drew Pomeranz to get the win. The Brewers have won three straight and remain three games behind the Cubs in the Central Division. They also moved past the Cardinals and back into second place in the Central.

Trevor Williams entered the game with a career 3-1 record and 1.38 ERA against the Brewers in six career outings. On Wednesday night, Williams went five innings and allowed six runs to take the loss.

The Pirates have now dropped 21 of the last 25 games.

The Brewers have an off day on Thursday and will open a weekend series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Miller Park.