Hogan to step down as head of WEDC

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Mark Hogan will formally step down on September 3. Hogan notified Governor Tony Evers of his decision in a letter.

Hogan was appointed to head the state’s development agency by Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2015, but praised the support he’s received from Evers’ Democratic administration. Hogan’s departure will come shortly after Evers regains the authority to appoint the WEDC head, something Republicans temporarily transferred to the WEDC board during their December lame-duck session.