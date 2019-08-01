Human remains found in Missouri in search for missing Wisconsin brothers

Investigators in Missouri have found human remains in their search for two missing Shawano County brothers.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish announced said the remains were found on a farm belonging to Garland “Joey” Nelson, who is currently in custody on vehicle tampering charges and is considered the only suspect in the death investigation.

“The cause of death has not been determined,” said Fish. “This is still an active investigation.”

Nelson admitted to driving the brothers’ rental truck more than 30 miles from his farm in Braymer to a park and ride lot on July 21st, according to court records.

Fish says work is now underway to identify who the remains belong to and say they could belong to multiple people. “At this time, they are just human remains.”

Nick and Justin Diemel have not been heard from since the morning of July 21st when they traveled to a farm to discuss a livestock deal as part of a two-day trip to Missouri. Fish says the farm is not the only place that they have been investigating.

“We are still compiling together all the leads as they come in.”

WTAQ