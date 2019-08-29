JFC and AG Kaul reach agreement on settlement scuffle

A stalemate between GOP leaders and the state attorney general’s office might be over.

Joint Finance Committee co chairs Alberta Darling and John Nygren announced on Thursday that they will be signing confidentiality agreements in order to take part in settlements being negotiated by Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul says he needs those agreements in order to read in members of the Committee so they can approve the settlements, as required by one of the lame duck laws. Republicans still say Kaul is trying to undermine that law.