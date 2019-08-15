Johnson says gun legislation must protect 2nd Amendment rights

U. S. Senator Ron Johnson said any gun legislation still needs to protect the 2nd Amendment. Johnson said he is a strong defender of 2nd Amendment rights and Government’s job is to do no harm.

“I will insist on very strong due process regardless of what is being proposed,” the Wisconsin Republican said Wednesday.

Talk of new legislation to help prevent mass shootings has become front and center after recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas. Johnson said legislation has not stopped the threat. “I will be insisting on whatever we might pass actually have some impact and some effect.”

Johnson said there’s no law that will stop mass shootings completely. He was on WTAQ’s “John Muir Show.”